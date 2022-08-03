  • WADA President Witold Banka has called on U.S. college sports to come under the organization's anti-doping regulations. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

Birmingham, England – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) believes the time is right to finally get U.S. college and professional sports to recognize the anti-doping code and has proposed a roadmap to jump-start the effort, president Witold Banka said.

U.S. college and professional sports have long been viewed as a black hole by anti-doping officials, with spotty testing and punishments often cloaked in secrecy.

