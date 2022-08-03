  • Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has received a $1.5 million fine and suspension over violating the NFL's anti-tampering rules. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has received a $1.5 million fine and suspension over violating the NFL's anti-tampering rules.

New York – The National Football League (NFL) docked the Miami Dolphins two draft picks and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violating the league’s anti-tampering policy on Tuesday, but said the team did not intentionally lose games in the 2019 season.

The Dolphins must forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and third-round pick in 2024, the league said. Ross received a $1.5 million fine and will be prohibited from representing the club at any NFL event through Oct. 17.

