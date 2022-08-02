  • Ayaka Furue celebrates with ice cream during a news conference following her Scottish Open victory at Dundonald Links in Gailes, Scotland, on Sunday. | KYODO
Gullane, Scotland – One day after claiming her maiden LPGA Tour title at the Scottish Open, Ayaka Furue found herself back on a links course practicing for the final major of the season — the 46th Women’s British Open.

On Sunday, the LPGA Tour rookie fired a course-record, bogey-free, 10-under 62 in the final round to secure a come-from-behind win at the event, which is co-sanctioned by the LPGA and Ladies European Tour at Dundonald Links.

