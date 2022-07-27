  • Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving missed much of the 2021-22 season over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving missed much of the 2021-22 season over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

After some high-profile vaccine-related absences from games last season, the NBA will not have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for players in 2022-23, Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday, citing a memo from the league office it had obtained.

The league will “strongly suggest” team personnel stay up-to-date with vaccinations, per the report. Discussions between the league and the NBA Players Association remain ongoing about whether unvaccinated players will be subject to periodic COVID-19 testing during the upcoming season.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,