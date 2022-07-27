Fukuoka – Kotaro Kiyomiya’s walk-off solo home run lifted the Pacific League to a 3-2 win over the Central League on Tuesday in the first of two Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star games.
The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters infielder connected on Hiroshima Carp ace Masato Morishita’s 1-2 fastball with two outs in the ninth inning as the PL edged a tight game before a crowd of 35,534 at PayPay Dome.
