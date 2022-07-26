  • Sergio Garcia has given up his PGA Tour membership in order to participate in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. | REUTERS
Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, one of the more high-profile players to join LIV Golf, has for now shelved plans to resign from the DP World Tour so that he can remain eligible for Ryder Cup competition, ESPN on Monday reported him saying.

The 42-year-old Spaniard said after the British Open two weeks ago that he was probably going to leave his home European circuit — where he was “not feeling loved” — but the Ryder Cup stalwart has reportedly had a change of heart.

