Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, one of the more high-profile players to join LIV Golf, has for now shelved plans to resign from the DP World Tour so that he can remain eligible for Ryder Cup competition, ESPN on Monday reported him saying.
The 42-year-old Spaniard said after the British Open two weeks ago that he was probably going to leave his home European circuit — where he was “not feeling loved” — but the Ryder Cup stalwart has reportedly had a change of heart.
