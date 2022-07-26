Kansas City, Missouri – Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a double in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-0 shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
The Angels have lost three of four games since the All-Star break and their bats were silenced again at Kauffman Stadium by Zack Greinke and four relievers, who held them to five hits over nine innings.
