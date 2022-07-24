  • Nagoya Basho champion Ichinojo (center) poses for a photo with former yokozuna Hakuho (left) and Kakuryu at Dolphins Arena in Nagoya on Sunday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Nagoya Basho champion Ichinojo (center) poses for a photo with former yokozuna Hakuho (left) and Kakuryu at Dolphins Arena in Nagoya on Sunday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

Nagoya – Ichinojo claimed his maiden Emperor’s Cup at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, winning his final match against fellow rank-and-filer Ura before the joint overnight leader, lone yokozuna Terunofuji, lost to ozeki Takakeisho.

The two Mongolian-born contenders were deadlocked at 11-3 entering the final day of the 15-day tournament at Dolphins Arena, where a succession of wrestlers had been forced to withdraw from competition by the coronavirus.

