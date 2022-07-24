Nagoya – Ichinojo claimed his maiden Emperor’s Cup at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, winning his final match against fellow rank-and-filer Ura before the joint overnight leader, lone yokozuna Terunofuji, lost to ozeki Takakeisho.
The two Mongolian-born contenders were deadlocked at 11-3 entering the final day of the 15-day tournament at Dolphins Arena, where a succession of wrestlers had been forced to withdraw from competition by the coronavirus.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.