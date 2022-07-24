  • Shodai (left) defeats yokozuna Terunofuji on Day 14 of the Nagoya Basho at Dolphins Arena on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Nagoya – Overnight leaders Terunofuji and Ichinojo both suffered underwhelming defeats at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday and will head into the final day deadlocked at 11-3.

Mongolian-born grand champion Terunofuji took a controversial loss against ozeki Shodai, while No. 2 maegashira Ichinojo fell to No. 10 Meisei on the penultimate day of the 15-day tournament at Dolphins Arena, where the field has been ravaged by the coronavirus.

