Nagoya – A wave of seven more coronavirus withdrawals hit the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday, when yokozuna Terunofuji easily wrapped up his 11th win to remain in the lead with No. 2 maegashira Ichinojo.

Japan Sumo Association rules require every member of a stable with one reported coronavirus case to withdraw from competition.

