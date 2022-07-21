Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has parted ways with coach Wim Fissette, who announced the split in an Instagram post.
Osaka began working with the Belgian in 2019 and won two of her four majors — the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open — under his tutelage.
