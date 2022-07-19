  • Yuzuru Hanyu skates at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing in February | REUTERS
    Yuzuru Hanyu skates at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing in February | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Two-time Winter Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu has decided to retire from competitive figure skating, sources said Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who will depart the sport as arguably the greatest male skater of all time, will speak about his decision at a news conference later in the day in Tokyo.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,