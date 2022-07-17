Kashima, Ibaraki Pref. – Ryuji Izumi’s late goal and an injury-time save from keeper Kwoun Sun-tae allowed 10-man Kashima Antlers to salvage a 1-1 J. League first-division draw with Vissel Kobe on Saturday.
The result at Ibaraki Prefecture’s Kashima Stadium snapped relegation-threatened Vissel’s three-game win streak, although the visitors drew first blood on Yuya Osako’s 52nd-minute goal.
