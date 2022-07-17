  • Antlers players celebrate after their draw against Vissel Kobe in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
    Antlers players celebrate after their draw against Vissel Kobe in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Kashima, Ibaraki Pref. – Ryuji Izumi’s late goal and an injury-time save from keeper Kwoun Sun-tae allowed 10-man Kashima Antlers to salvage a 1-1 J. League first-division draw with Vissel Kobe on Saturday.

The result at Ibaraki Prefecture’s Kashima Stadium snapped relegation-threatened Vissel’s three-game win streak, although the visitors drew first blood on Yuya Osako’s 52nd-minute goal.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,