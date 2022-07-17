  • A number of athletes have been forced to withdraw from the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, due to positive COVID-19 tests. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Eugene, Oregon – Seven members of Japan’s team at the World Athletics Championships, including two marathon runners, have tested positive for COVID-19, organizers said Saturday.

A joint statement from World Athletics, the Japan Association of Athletics Federations and local organizers said the outbreak had hit endurance athletes and staff at the championships in Oregon.

