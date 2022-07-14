Kazuto Ioka retained his World Boxing Organization super flyweight title via unanimous decision over Donnie Nietes, with the Japanese fighter avenging an earlier loss in a title rematch with his Filipino foe in Tokyo on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old Ioka defended his WBO title for the fifth straight time with a clinical performance against a dangerous and highly experienced opponent at Ota City General Gymnasium.
