    Shohei Ohtani reacts after ending the sixth inning with a strikeout against the Astros in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO, REUTERS

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani recorded 10-plus strikeouts in his fourth consecutive start, fanning 12 in six innings of one-run ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Ohtani (9-4) turned in another stellar two-way performance at Angel Stadium, where he matched his MLB career-high with his ninth win in a four-hit, two-walk effort on the mound. At the plate, he hit a two-run triple as part a 2-for-4 night.

