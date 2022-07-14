Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani recorded 10-plus strikeouts in his fourth consecutive start, fanning 12 in six innings of one-run ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.
Ohtani (9-4) turned in another stellar two-way performance at Angel Stadium, where he matched his MLB career-high with his ninth win in a four-hit, two-walk effort on the mound. At the plate, he hit a two-run triple as part a 2-for-4 night.
