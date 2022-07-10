Nagoya – Lone yokozuna Terunofuji made a faltering start to his quest for an eighth Emperor’s Cup on Sunday, losing to komusubi Abi on the opening day of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.
The Mongolian-born grand champion neutralized Abi’s thrusting attack and drove him to the edge, but the former sekiwake slipped sideways and executed a reversal by rear push-out in the day’s final bout at Nagoya’s Dolphins Arena.
