  • Britain's Mo Farah intends to race at the London Marathon in October. | REUTERS
    Britain's Mo Farah intends to race at the London Marathon in October. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Britain’s multiple world and Olympic long distance champion Mo Farah will run a marathon for the first time since 2019 when he takes part at the London Marathon in October.

Organisers said Farah will return to the roads and race in his hometown marathon on Oct. 2.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,