  • Zhou Guanyu's car skids upside down across the track after a collision during the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Zhou Guanyu's car skids upside down across the track after a collision during the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Silverstone, England – Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou said Formula One’s halo head protection system saved him after his crushed car was wedged sideways between a tire wall and a metal fence at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

The race was halted after the multi-car collision on the opening lap.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,