Berlin – German top-flight club Borussia Monchengladbach announced the signing of Japan defender Ko Itakura on a full transfer from Manchester City on Saturday.
Germany’s Bild newspaper reported that the Bundesliga side paid a €5 million ($5.2 million) transfer fee for the versatile 25-year-old, who is primarily a center back but can play in multiple positions.
