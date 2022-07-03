  • Ko Itakura played a key role in Schalke's promotion run to Germany's top flight, scoring four goals in 31 appearances. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Berlin – German top-flight club Borussia Monchengladbach announced the signing of Japan defender Ko Itakura on a full transfer from Manchester City on Saturday.

Germany’s Bild newspaper reported that the Bundesliga side paid a €5 million ($5.2 million) transfer fee for the versatile 25-year-old, who is primarily a center back but can play in multiple positions.

