Rome – Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Yuto Horigome was the only Japanese to make Sunday’s eight-man World Skate Street Skateboarding final in Rome, coming third in the semifinals with 254.60 points.
Portugal’s Gustavo Ribeiro leads the men’s side in the first Paris Olympics qualifying competition with 262.50 followed by American Nyjah Huston with 255.00. Two Japanese skaters missed the final — 15-year-old Toa Sasaki finished 10th and Tokyo Olympian Yukito Aoki came 12th.
