Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk said wounded soldiers in a Ukrainian hospital urged him to “fight for the country” by facing Anthony Joshua again and that he hoped to bring some joy to the people back home with his rematch against the Briton.

Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sellout crowd at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, and the pair are set to meet in a rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20.

