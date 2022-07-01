Japan flyhalf Takuya Yamasawa has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday’s first test match against France, Japan’s Rugby Football Union said Friday.
Yamasawa’s positive antigen test makes him the fourth player ruled out over a coronavirus infection. Seungshin Lee will take his place, with Shane Gates coming into the squad as a replacement.
