  Takuya Yamasawa (right) will take part in Japan's test against France on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Japan flyhalf Takuya Yamasawa has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday’s first test match against France, Japan’s Rugby Football Union said Friday.

Yamasawa’s positive antigen test makes him the fourth player ruled out over a coronavirus infection. Seungshin Lee will take his place, with Shane Gates coming into the squad as a replacement.

