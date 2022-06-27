The Hiroshima Carp have signed former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama, the Central League club said Monday, beating competition from his former team, the Seibu Lions, and the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.
Multiple sources close to the matter said the team has agreed to a three-year contract with Akiyama, who had been seeking offers from Japan following his release from the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas.
