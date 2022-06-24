  • Bouldering World Cup series winner Yoshiyuki Ogata (center) shares the podium with runner-up Tomoa Narasaki and third-place finisher Kokoro Fujii in Innsbruck, Austria, on Thursday. | KYODO
    Bouldering World Cup series winner Yoshiyuki Ogata (center) shares the podium with runner-up Tomoa Narasaki and third-place finisher Kokoro Fujii in Innsbruck, Austria, on Thursday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

INNSBRUCK, Austria – Yoshiyuki Ogata won the men’s bouldering bronze at the sport climbing World Cup in Innsbruck on Thursday to earn the overall title for the second consecutive season.

Ogata made the final in all six World Cups and earn medals five times on his way to becoming the 2022 World Cup Series winner. He was joined by Tomoa Narasaki and Kokoro Fujii in the top three of the World Cup ranking list, with Japan completing an overall bouldering podium sweep.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,