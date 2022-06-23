Budapest – Artistic swimmer Yukiko Inui earned her second gold medal at this year’s world aquatics championships in Budapest after winning the women’s solo free routine on Wednesday.
Inui, who won Japan’s first world championships gold in a solo event on Saturday, topped the 12-woman final with a score of 95.3667, becoming the first artistic swimmer from Japan to win multiple gold medals at a single worlds after winning the technical event earlier in the competition.
