  • Shohei Ohtani pitches against the Royals in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday. | KYODO
Shohei Ohtani threw eight scoreless innings, allowed just two hits and struck out a career-high 13 to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday night.

The performance came one night after Ohtani homered twice and drove in eight runs against the Royals.

