  • Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews speaks with the media after winning the Hart and Ted Lindsay Awards during the 2022 NHL Awards in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews won the 2022 Hart Memorial Trophy for the NHL’s most valuable player on Tuesday night.

During the league’s NHL Awards show in Tampa, Matthews also picked up the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player, as voted on by the members of the NHL Players’ Association.

