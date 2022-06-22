Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews won the 2022 Hart Memorial Trophy for the NHL’s most valuable player on Tuesday night.
During the league’s NHL Awards show in Tampa, Matthews also picked up the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player, as voted on by the members of the NHL Players’ Association.
