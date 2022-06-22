  • Brooks Koepka is the latest high-profile golfer to leave the PGA Tour for the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

The PGA Tour is planning to revamp its schedule with a series of lucrative new tournaments, reports said Tuesday, as four-time major champion Brooks Koepka became the latest star to defect to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan detailed proposed changes to the tour schedule at a packed meeting of players early Tuesday at this week’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, according to reports.

