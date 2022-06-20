  • Natela Dzalamidze (right) will compete at Wimbledon under Georgian nationality. | REUTERS
    Natela Dzalamidze (right) will compete at Wimbledon under Georgian nationality. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

A Russian tennis player has avoided Wimbledon’s ban on all competitors from her country by changing her nationality to Georgian, according to a report in The Times newspaper.

Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old doubles player ranked No 44 in the world, will compete in the women’s doubles with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic when the tournament starts on June 27.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,