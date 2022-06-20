A Russian tennis player has avoided Wimbledon’s ban on all competitors from her country by changing her nationality to Georgian, according to a report in The Times newspaper.
Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old doubles player ranked No 44 in the world, will compete in the women’s doubles with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic when the tournament starts on June 27.
