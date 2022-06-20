  • Eighth-ranked Japan defeated Turkey for the second straight day on Sunday. | KYODO
Chiba – The Japan women’s national basketball team, ranked eighth in the world, defeated ninth-ranked Turkey for the second straight day on Sunday, 83-57.

Five players from Japan, the Tokyo Olympic silver medal-winning team, scored in double digits at Chiba Port Arena. The game was tight at the start before Japan took control with a 39-23 halftime lead and built on that behind 10 points and 10 rebounds from Himawari Akaho.

