Chiba – The Japan women’s national basketball team, ranked eighth in the world, defeated ninth-ranked Turkey for the second straight day on Sunday, 83-57.
Five players from Japan, the Tokyo Olympic silver medal-winning team, scored in double digits at Chiba Port Arena. The game was tight at the start before Japan took control with a 39-23 halftime lead and built on that behind 10 points and 10 rebounds from Himawari Akaho.
