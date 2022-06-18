  • Katie Ledecky poses with her medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Empire State Building in New York in August 2021. | REUTERS
    Katie Ledecky poses with her medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Empire State Building in New York in August 2021. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Budapest – After three years in turbulent waters, swimming starts to regain some stability with an extra edition of its long-course world championships in Budapest on Saturday.

On the podium, some continuity is assured as two American 25-year-old stars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky continue their relentless pursuit of medals.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,