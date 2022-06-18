  • Warriors guard Klay Thompson holds the trophy after the team defeated the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch the title. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Boston – Klay Thompson didn’t go lightly on the celebrations after winning his fourth NBA title, one that came in the wake of two devastating injuries that showed the Golden State Warriors star just how fragile an NBA career can be.

“Oh, man, I was feeling absolutely incredible,” said Thompson, who danced with teammate Stephen Curry as the trophy was awarded in the wake of their win over Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

