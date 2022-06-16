Osaka – Japan’s mistake-laden debacle against Tunisia on Tuesday night was bad enough to debunk most of the positives that surrounded Hajime Moriyasu’s Samurai Blue prior to the Kirin Cup final.
The 3-0 humiliation in front of home fans in Osaka could be a blessing in disguise, however, if it finally forces the manager into shaking up his side, especially its blunt attack, with little time left before the World Cup in Qatar.
