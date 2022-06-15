Japan stumbled to a 3-0 defeat against fellow World Cup qualifier Tunisia in the final of the Kirin Cup on Tuesday, bringing a disappointing end to a run of four games over 13 days.

Japan, 23rd in the FIFA rankings, wasted several first-half chances before conceding twice from defensive errors by captain Maya Yoshida against the 35th-ranked North Africans in front of 31,292 at a rainy Panasonic Stadium in Suita, Osaka Prefecture.