Japan expects a tough, physical contest against Costa Rica at the World Cup finals in Qatar, Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu said Wednesday.

The Central Americans joined Japan, Germany and Spain in Group E after clinching the last spot at the 32-team tournament with a 1-0 win over New Zealand in an intercontinental playoff Tuesday night in Qatar.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.