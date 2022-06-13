  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 137th International Football Association Board meeting in Doha on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 137th International Football Association Board meeting in Doha on Monday.

DOHA – FIFA are confident semi-automated technology to assist with quicker Video Assistant Referee decisions could be ready for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, world football’s governing body President Gianni Infantino said Monday.

Trials on the AI technology will continue in the coming months but Infantino said there was significant progress.

