Fukuoka – Keiji Takahashi struck out 10 in his first regular season shutout as the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows won their final interleague game 3-0 over the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Sunday.
A day after Yakult clinched the interleague title, the 25-year-old Takahashi (5-1) squared off against 41-year-old fellow southpaw Tsuyoshi Wada, who turned in a vintage performance.
