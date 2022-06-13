  • The Swallows' Keiji Takahashi pitches against the Hawks in Fukuoka on Sunday. | KYODO
    The Swallows' Keiji Takahashi pitches against the Hawks in Fukuoka on Sunday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Fukuoka – Keiji Takahashi struck out 10 in his first regular season shutout as the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows won their final interleague game 3-0 over the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Sunday.

A day after Yakult clinched the interleague title, the 25-year-old Takahashi (5-1) squared off against 41-year-old fellow southpaw Tsuyoshi Wada, who turned in a vintage performance.

