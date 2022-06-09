  • Rory McIlroy has been outspoken about his disdain for the LIV tour, which will hold its first event on Thursday outside London. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Toronto – Multiple-time major winners Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas called the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series “a shame” and “a bummer” for fracturing the sport at its peak.

The pair, along with top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, spoke at the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open on Wednesday. The event begins on Thursday, as does the LIV Tour’s debut event in outside London.

