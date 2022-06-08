  • Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon (left) takes the ball from starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 2. The Angels fired Maddon on Tuesday following the teams 12th straight lose. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon (left) takes the ball from starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 2. The Angels fired Maddon on Tuesday following the teams 12th straight lose. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday amid the team’s franchise record-breaking losing streak.

Third base coach Phil Nevin was named the interim manager ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Boston Red Sox. The Angels went on to lose that game 6-5, pushing their losing streak to 13 games which broke their single-season franchise record of 12 games that was set 34 years ago.

