Despite fielding a vaunted lineup, featuring such talent as the reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani as well as perennial slugger Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels extended their losing streak on Monday as they dropped their 12th straight game.

With Ohtani going 1-for-4 in the opener of their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, falling 1-0, the Angels have let the first place Houston Astros take a commanding 8½ game lead in the division — setting the team up for a grueling summer where the pressure will be on to close the gap.