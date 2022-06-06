  • Clermont's Kotaro Matsushima (third from right) stands on the field during a ceremony for departing players after the last match of the season. | KYODO
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France – Brave Blossoms star Kotaro Matsushima said goodbye to supporters of French club side Clermont following Sunday’s final round of the season.

The 29-year-old utility back is returning to Japan after two years in France, with plans to play for a League One side next season.

