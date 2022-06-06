CLERMONT-FERRAND, France – Brave Blossoms star Kotaro Matsushima said goodbye to supporters of French club side Clermont following Sunday’s final round of the season.
The 29-year-old utility back is returning to Japan after two years in France, with plans to play for a League One side next season.
