  • Senegal striker Sadio Mane netted a hat trick against Benin during an African Cup of Nations qualifer in Diamniadio, Senegal, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Sadio Mane scored a hat trick as Senegal overcame Benin 3-1 on Saturday in the first match of their Africa Cup of Nations title defense, and hinted that he will not be at Liverpool next season.

Speaking to the media before the Group L clash, Mane said: “I will do what they (the Senegalese people) want.

