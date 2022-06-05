Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire produced a stone-cold bantamweight boxing classic when they fought in Japan in 2019, and the pair are promising that more is in store in Tuesday’s much-anticipated sequel.

Japan’s “Monster” Inoue and “Filipino Flash” Donaire will meet again in Saitama for a unification bout that sees the unbeaten Inoue’s WBA and IBF world titles and Donaire’s WBC belt on the line.