Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire produced a stone-cold bantamweight boxing classic when they fought in Japan in 2019, and the pair are promising that more is in store in Tuesday’s much-anticipated sequel.
Japan’s “Monster” Inoue and “Filipino Flash” Donaire will meet again in Saitama for a unification bout that sees the unbeaten Inoue’s WBA and IBF world titles and Donaire’s WBC belt on the line.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.