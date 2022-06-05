Munetaka Murakami scored two runs and brought the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows from behind with a two-run home run in a 3-2 interleague win over the Seibu Lions on Saturday.
Before a crowd of 29,538 at historic Jingu Stadium, Murakami capped Yakult’s comeback with his 16th home run, off reliever Keisuke Honda (1-1), as the Swallows overcame a two-run deficit. The win kept the Swallows three games ahead of the Yomiuri Giants, 2-1 winners over the Chiba Lotte Marines.
