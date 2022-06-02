Brothers Ryu and Rei Hayashi are aiming to make sumo history by becoming the first set of twins to reach yokozuna, the sport’s highest rank.
The 15-year-old identical twins from the Nishonoseki stable, who go by their ring names Hayashiryu and Rinko, say they are each other’s “rival and emotional support” as they seek to break new ground in the ancient sport.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.