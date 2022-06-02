Nao Higashihama, who threw a no-hitter last month, was a strike-throwing machine again Wednesday as he pitched the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks to the franchise’s 5,500th win, a 6-3 interleague victory over the Yomiuri Giants.
Higashihama (5-1) rarely fell behind in counts and walked none but allowed three solo home runs in his seven innings for the Pacific League leaders.
