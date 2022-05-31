International Olympic Committee officials on Tuesday began inspecting competition venues in the northern city of Sapporo, seen as a frontrunner to host the 2030 Winter Games.
On their three-day visit, the IOC delegation will also look at road access in and around Sapporo, which was the first Asian city to host a Winter Olympics in 1972.
