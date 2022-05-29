Already renowned among J. League diehards for his exploits with domestic powerhouse Kawasaki Frontale, Kaoru Mitoma rocketed to national prominence by scoring both goals in Japan’s 2-0 victory over Australia in March that sent the Samurai Blue through to the 2022 World Cup.

The 25-year-old winger turned the Asian Group B qualifying match on its head after coming off the bench in the 84th minute at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, staking his claim to a bigger role for the national team.