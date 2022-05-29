Already renowned among J. League diehards for his exploits with domestic powerhouse Kawasaki Frontale, Kaoru Mitoma rocketed to national prominence by scoring both goals in Japan’s 2-0 victory over Australia in March that sent the Samurai Blue through to the 2022 World Cup.
The 25-year-old winger turned the Asian Group B qualifying match on its head after coming off the bench in the 84th minute at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, staking his claim to a bigger role for the national team.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.