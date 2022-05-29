Bottom-of-the-table Vissel Kobe thumped Consadole Sapporo 4-1 at home in the J. League first division Sunday, showing signs of improvement in their second win of the season.

Kobe, third last year, remains at the foot of the table with 11 points from 16 games, but the Andres Iniesta-captained side showed its attacking prowess against Sapporo, who went a man down with 15 minutes to go after all goals were scored.